Tigers optimistic to turn around in Dhaka Test



Bangladesh�s Shakib Al Hasan (R) plays football with his teammates during a practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on December 20, 2022, ahead of their second Test cricket match against India. photo: AFP

The match will start at 9:30 (BST).

Bangladesh pace bowling coach Alan Donald confirmed during pre-match press conference that Shakib Al Hasan will be able to round his arms, which must be a big comfort for the Tigers. The lone possible change for them is the inclusion of Taskin Ahmed in place of alike Ebadot Hossain, who sustained injury during the first Test. Yasir Ali Rabbi can be rested to place in Nasum Ahmed as an extra spinner, if they want consider Mirpur's turning wicket.

Zakir Hasan replaced Tamim Iqbal, was splendid with the bat and hit a ton on debut in Chattogram and his opening partner Najmul Hossain Shanto, who scored 67 runs in the latest innings he played. The question is, who will be the one-down batter? Will it be Rabbi, who failed to prove anything in his last 10 innings? Or will they back to Mominul Haque?

However, the next positions are obvious for Liton Das, Shakib, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan Sohan and Mehidy Miraz.

Taijul Islam will play as the specialist spinner as Khaled Ahmed will continue as speedster.

India's skipper KL Rahul sustained injury at the last hour of practice session and decision regarding him was yet to be made till writing the news. In case of Rahul's unavailability, visitors are possibly going to award cap to Abhimanyu Easwaran, who captained India-A and hit twin tons against Bangladesh-A.

Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara were absolute dominating with the bat in Chattogram are the big Indian combats with the bat to look at in Dhaka as well, while Shreyas Iyer, Rishab Pant, Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav can do anything in a given day.

Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandar Ashwin, Axar patel and Mohammad Siraj make a solid and diversified bowling attack for India.











