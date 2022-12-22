Video
DCCI elects new executive body for 2023

Published : Thursday, 22 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Md. Sameer Sattar, S. M. Golam Faruk Alamgir (Arman) and Md. Junayed Ibna Ali

Md. Sameer Sattar, S. M. Golam Faruk Alamgir (Arman) and Md. Junayed Ibna Ali

Md. Sameer Sattar, Head of Sattar and Co., has been elected as the President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) for the year 2023.
S. M. Golam Faruk Alamgir (Arman) and Md. Junayed Ibna Ali have also been elected as the Senioe Vice President and the Vice President of the DCCI respetively.
The new Board of Directors took over charge at the 61st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of DCCI held in its Auditorium on Wednesday, says a press release.
The newly elected Directors are Engr. M A Wahab, Razeev H Chowdhury, Taskeen Ahmed, M. Shafiqul Alam, FCA, Kamrul Hasan Tuhin and M. Mosharrof Hossain.
Md. Sameer Sattar is the Head of Sattar&Co, a legal consultancy firm in Bangladesh. Sattar&Co. is one of the leading consultancy firms and advises purely on corporate and commercial law matters, dealing with local and foreign investments.
Sattar's consultancy and advisory roles in the country primarily involve, inter alia, strategic advice on matters involving company laws, corporate governance, banking and securities laws, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions.
He also provides transactional and regulatory advice in media, communications, and technology sectors. During his time in London,  Sattar worked in several leading international law firms focusing on commercial/business disputes and international arbitration.
He has worked on commercial arbitrations conducted in all major venues around the world arising out of a broad range of transactions including foreign investment, public concessions, energy, natural resources, mining and exploration, banking and financial services, international trade, construction and shareholder disputes.
Sattar is a Barrister and an Advocate of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh. He is ranked and recognized by Chambers & Partners: Asia Pacific and The Legal 500 as one of the leading corporate lawyers in Bangladesh.
Sattar was featured in the prestigious Asian Legal Business (a Thomson Reuters publication) 40 under 40 list for the year 2020, as the first-ever and sole entrant from Bangladesh.
Newly elected Senior Vice President S. M. Golam Faruk Alamgir (Arman) is the Managing Director of BDCOM Online Ltd. His Company is involved in ISP, Data Communication, Vehicle Tracking and Fleet Management, and many others.
Vice President Md. Junaed Ibna Ali is the Chairman of Hitech Steel & Plastic Industries (Pvt.) Ltd., Chairman of Zaber Steel, Proprietor of J.N. Corporation and Trade Land International. He is also involved in so many other businesses and elected on business bodies.


