GIB inks an agreement with WZPDCL

Global Islami Bank (GIB) inked an agreement with West Zone Power Distribution Company Ltd. (WZPDCL) on Wednesday, says a press release.In presence of Syed Habib Hasnat, Managing Director of Global Islami Bank and Eng. Md. Azharul Islam, Managing Director of WZPDCL, Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Additional Managing Director of Global Islami Bank and Md. AlamgirKabir, Deputy General Manager signed the Agreement on behalf of their respective Organisations.Under this agreement, all prepaid customers of WZPDCL will be able to recharge their prepaid meter or collect token from the branches of Global Islami Bank.Ratan Kumar Debnath, FCMA, Executive Director (Finance), Md. Mostafizur Rahman (Executive Director (Eng.) of WZPDCL and Imtiaz Ahmed Siddiqui, Head of Marketing, Ashraf Ali Munir, Khulna Branch Manager of Global Islami Bank and other high officials of both the organizations were present on the occasion.