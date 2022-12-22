

Southeast Bank Human Resources Division gets ISO 9001:2015 Certificate

The certificate is accredited by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) and issued under the control of Bureau Veritas UK Office.

The ISO 9001:2015 is the latest edition of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) of Quality Management Systems (QMS). This recognition affirms the ability of Division to consistently develop and manage Human Capital of the Bank to achieve the Bank's vision, mission and objectives. This certification demonstrates the strength of Southeast Bank's robust policies and procedures designed to guide and govern the HR operations across the Bank.

M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Limited has received certification from Md. Towfiqul Arif, Head of Certification, Bureau Veritas Bangladesh and Mohammad Golam Kibria Founder and CEO of iota Consulting BD. Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hussain, Deputy Managing Director and other Senior Officials of the Bank were present at the certification ceremony.













