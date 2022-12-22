BAPLC holds 23rd Annual General Meeting



BAPLC President M. Anis Ud Dowla (4th from left) and other leaders pose for a group photo at the 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the association at Hotel Six Seasons, Gulshan 2, Dhaka recently.

M. Anis Ud Dowla, President of the Association presided over the meeting, Vice President Syed Nasim Manzur, other members of the Executive Committee and representatives of listed companies were also present at the AGM.

The AGM was commenced with the recitation from the Holy Quran and thereafter adopted the ordinary businesses with presence of the quorum as per Articles. There was also a session of questioned by the members present and answered by the Executive committee.

Executive Committee members Anis A. Khan, Independent Director, Summit Alliance Port Ltd and former Managing Director and CEO of Mutual Trust Bank Ltd, Matiur Rahman, Vice Chairman, Uttara Finance and Investments Ltd, Rokeya Quader, Chairman, Desh Garments Ltd, Tabith Awal, Managing Director, Kay and Que (Bangladesh) Ltd, Farzanah Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO, Green Delta Insurance Co. Ltd, Md. Kyser Hamid, Managing Director and CEO, Bangladesh Finance Ltd, Tanveer Ali, Director, Olympic Industries Ltd, Imam Shaheen, Managing Director and CEO, Asia Insurance Ltd, Adib Hossain Babul, Director, National Feed Mill Ltd, Md. Faisal Karim Khan, Director, Summit Power Ltd, Oli Kamal, FCS, EVP and Company Secretary, First Security Islami Bank Ltd and BAPLC Secretary General Md. Amzad Hossain were also present at the AGM.





















