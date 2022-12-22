UK borrowing surges in November: Data

LONDON, Dec 21: UK state borrowing surged last month on fallout from sky-high inflation, notably government financial help for consumers and businesses struggling to afford soaring energy bills, official data showed Wednesday.

Public sector net borrowing hit £22 billion ($27 billion) in November, up £13.9 billion from a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

The government of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has maintained subsidies for household energy bills introduced by his predecessor Liz Truss after prices rocketed in the wake of Ukraine's invasion by key producer Russia.

Despite easing in November, UK inflation remains close to 11 percent. Interest rates have also risen, pushing up interest repayments for the government.

"We have a clear plan to help halve inflation next year, but that requires some tough decisions to put our public finances back on a sustainable footing," finance minister Jeremy Hunt said following the latest data.

UK ambulance workers readied to walk out on Wednesday, a day after nurses staged their second stoppage, in a widening dispute with the government which is refusing to cede to above-inflation wage hikes. -AFP














