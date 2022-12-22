Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 December, 2022, 12:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks extend losing streak

Published : Thursday, 22 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

Stocks Wednesday extended its losing streak for the sixth-day as investors' confidence failed to rebound.
DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), closed the day with 27.68 points down and settled at 6,198.82 points. Two other indices also ended lower. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, fell 6.43 points to finish at 2,193.03 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) shed 8.06 points to close at 1,355.26.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, increased to Tk 3,335.90 million on the premier bourse, which was Taka 3,224.12 million at the previous session of the week. Out of 293 issues traded, 77 closed lower, 11 remained higher and 205 others remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Monno Ceramic became the most-traded stock, followed by Orion Pharma, SEAPEARL, MONNOAGML and BPML. ICICL was the day's top gainer, soaring 10 per cent while Jute Spinning was the worst loser, losing 8.73 per cent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also fell sharply with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) losing 75.79 points to settle at 18,308.15 and its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) shedding 45.75 points to close at 10,969.64.
Of the issues traded, 52 declined, 7 advanced and 82 issues remained unchanged.
The port-city bourse traded 13.49 lakh shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 6.62 crore.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Musk says will step down as Twitter CEO once successor found
DCCI elects new executive body for 2023
Nagad scoops UK-based Global Brand Award 2022
BD clinker imports rising as cement industry flourishes
GIB inks an agreement with WZPDCL
Padma Bank Managing Director and CEO Tarek Reaz Khan
Southeast Bank Human Resources Division gets ISO 9001:2015 Certificate
BAPLC holds 23rd Annual General Meeting


Latest News
Zelensky to US Congress: Ukraine 'will never surrender'
Shakib, Mominul take Bangladesh to 82/2 at lunch
Things to know ahead of the Dhaka Metro Rail launch
Dhaka becomes most polluted city again
2 killed being hit by train in Tangail
42 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
UN council demands end to Myanmar violence in first resolution in decades
Nepal court to release serial killer
How coffee, alcohol, medicines affect gut health
WHO 'very concerned' about reports of severe COVID in China
Most Read News
Russia committed to not interfering in Bangladesh’s internal affairs: Embassy
Digital center based one-stop service launched for CMSME entrepreneurs
Extra admission fees: Education Ministry starts monitoring
BNP will help govt if resigns voluntarily: Gayeshwar
Schoolgirl dies as scarf gets stuck with rickshaw wheels
Russian military to reach 1.5M; Putin vows to win in Ukraine
301kg touchstone idol recovered in Dinajpur
BNP's 27-point is another point of war criminal's recognized document: Amu
Jamaat ameer on 3-day fresh remand
Taliban bar women from university education
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft