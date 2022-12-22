Stocks extend losing streak

Stocks Wednesday extended its losing streak for the sixth-day as investors' confidence failed to rebound.

DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), closed the day with 27.68 points down and settled at 6,198.82 points. Two other indices also ended lower. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, fell 6.43 points to finish at 2,193.03 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) shed 8.06 points to close at 1,355.26.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, increased to Tk 3,335.90 million on the premier bourse, which was Taka 3,224.12 million at the previous session of the week. Out of 293 issues traded, 77 closed lower, 11 remained higher and 205 others remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Monno Ceramic became the most-traded stock, followed by Orion Pharma, SEAPEARL, MONNOAGML and BPML. ICICL was the day's top gainer, soaring 10 per cent while Jute Spinning was the worst loser, losing 8.73 per cent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also fell sharply with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) losing 75.79 points to settle at 18,308.15 and its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) shedding 45.75 points to close at 10,969.64.

Of the issues traded, 52 declined, 7 advanced and 82 issues remained unchanged.

The port-city bourse traded 13.49 lakh shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 6.62 crore. -BSS











