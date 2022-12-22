Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 December, 2022, 12:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

CCCI holds annual general meeting

Published : Thursday, 22 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Staff Correspondent

Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Mahbubul Alam (2nd from left) and former CCCI president M A Latif, MP among others attend the annual general meeting of the chamber at the World Trade Centre in the port city on Wednesday.

Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Mahbubul Alam (2nd from left) and former CCCI president M A Latif, MP among others attend the annual general meeting of the chamber at the World Trade Centre in the port city on Wednesday.

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 21: The Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the year 2021-2022 was held on Wednesday at Bangabandhu Conference Hall of World Trade Center in Chattogram port city.
Presided over by CCCI President Mahbubul Alam, the General Meeting approved the annual report for the year 2021-2022 as per the agenda, the audited income-expenditure accounts of the Chittagong Chamber for the financial year from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022 and from July 1, 2022 to October 31, 2022 and the audit firm recruitment for the next financial year approved.
Former president of the chamber MA Latif MP, senior vice president of the chamber Tarafdar Md Ruhul Amin, vice president Syed Mohammad Tanveer, directors AKM Akhter Hossain, Md. Ahid Siraj Chowdhury (Swapan), Zahirul Islam Chowdhury (Alamgir), Anjan Shekhar Das, Md Rakibur Rahman (Tutul), Benazir Chowdhury Nishan, Md Omar Farooq, Engineer Iftekhar Hossain, Md Iftekhar Faisal, Mohammad Adnanul Islam, Tanveer Mostafa Chowdhury, Mohammad Nasirul Alam (Fahim), former Senior Vice President Omar Hajjaz, board of directors, members and business leaders along with the Chamber were present among others.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Musk says will step down as Twitter CEO once successor found
DCCI elects new executive body for 2023
Nagad scoops UK-based Global Brand Award 2022
BD clinker imports rising as cement industry flourishes
GIB inks an agreement with WZPDCL
Padma Bank Managing Director and CEO Tarek Reaz Khan
Southeast Bank Human Resources Division gets ISO 9001:2015 Certificate
BAPLC holds 23rd Annual General Meeting


Latest News
Zelensky to US Congress: Ukraine 'will never surrender'
Shakib, Mominul take Bangladesh to 82/2 at lunch
Things to know ahead of the Dhaka Metro Rail launch
Dhaka becomes most polluted city again
2 killed being hit by train in Tangail
42 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
UN council demands end to Myanmar violence in first resolution in decades
Nepal court to release serial killer
How coffee, alcohol, medicines affect gut health
WHO 'very concerned' about reports of severe COVID in China
Most Read News
Russia committed to not interfering in Bangladesh’s internal affairs: Embassy
Digital center based one-stop service launched for CMSME entrepreneurs
Extra admission fees: Education Ministry starts monitoring
BNP will help govt if resigns voluntarily: Gayeshwar
Schoolgirl dies as scarf gets stuck with rickshaw wheels
Russian military to reach 1.5M; Putin vows to win in Ukraine
301kg touchstone idol recovered in Dinajpur
BNP's 27-point is another point of war criminal's recognized document: Amu
Jamaat ameer on 3-day fresh remand
Taliban bar women from university education
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft