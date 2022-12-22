CCCI holds annual general meeting



Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Mahbubul Alam (2nd from left) and former CCCI president M A Latif, MP among others attend the annual general meeting of the chamber at the World Trade Centre in the port city on Wednesday.

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 21: The Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the year 2021-2022 was held on Wednesday at Bangabandhu Conference Hall of World Trade Center in Chattogram port city.Presided over by CCCI President Mahbubul Alam, the General Meeting approved the annual report for the year 2021-2022 as per the agenda, the audited income-expenditure accounts of the Chittagong Chamber for the financial year from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022 and from July 1, 2022 to October 31, 2022 and the audit firm recruitment for the next financial year approved.Former president of the chamber MA Latif MP, senior vice president of the chamber Tarafdar Md Ruhul Amin, vice president Syed Mohammad Tanveer, directors AKM Akhter Hossain, Md. Ahid Siraj Chowdhury (Swapan), Zahirul Islam Chowdhury (Alamgir), Anjan Shekhar Das, Md Rakibur Rahman (Tutul), Benazir Chowdhury Nishan, Md Omar Farooq, Engineer Iftekhar Hossain, Md Iftekhar Faisal, Mohammad Adnanul Islam, Tanveer Mostafa Chowdhury, Mohammad Nasirul Alam (Fahim), former Senior Vice President Omar Hajjaz, board of directors, members and business leaders along with the Chamber were present among others.