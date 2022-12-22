Jamuna fertiliser factory resumes production as gas supply restored

JAMALPUR, Dec 21: Production has resumed at Jamuna fertiliser factory in Jamalpur's Tarakandi following a six-month halt due to a gas crisis.

The country's largest granular urea producer, which had been closed since Jun 21, resumed production on Tuesday evening, said Mohammad Sahidullah Khan, managing director of Jamuna Fertilizer Company Ltd.

Ammonia production resumed on Dec 19 after Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company restarted supply, he said.

The pressure of gas is about 200 to 220 pounds per square inch - the normal level, according to him. Established in 1990, the factory produces 1,700 tonnes of urea every day. This fertiliser is supplied to 20 northern districts.

-bdnews24.com












