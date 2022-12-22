Deposits in NBFIs drop amid low public confidence   

Deposits in the country's non-bank financial institutions (NBFI) dropped by 1.19 per cent or Tk 500 crore in September compared with that of June as the sector is suffering from customers' trust deficit.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) data shows that the deposits in the NBFIs fell to Tk 41,585.48 crore at the end of September quarter of 2022 from Tk 42,086.4 crore in deposits at the end of June quarter. The deposits were Tk 42,790 crore in July-September of 2021. The NBFIs suffered deposit contraction at a time when banks posted growth in deposits in the same period.

The total deposits, excluding interbank items, of the scheduled banks increased by Tk 1.13 lakh crore, or 7.76 per cent, to Tk 15,76,370 crore in July-September quarter compared with that of Tk 14,62,888 crore in the same period in the past year.

Total bank deposits were Tk 15,73,823 crore in April-June 2022. However, total loans by the NBFIs increased to Tk 69,306.27 crore at the end of September 2022 from that of Tk 66,367.89 crore at the end of September in the past year.

The total loans of the sector in September 2022 also increased from Tk 69,080.47 crore in June 2022. The share of fixed deposits decreased from 97.37 per cent in the April-June period to 97.30 per cent in the July-September period.

The fixed deposits decreased by Tk 517.98 crore, or 1.26 per cent, to Tk 40,462.65 crore at the end of September compared with that in the previous quarter. Deposits in banks and NBFIs usually increase in a gradual manner, but the situation has changed following massive irregularities in NBFI sector prompting the government to initiate a process of liquidation of People's Leasing and Financial Services in 2019.

The liquidation process was later scrapped and steps have been taken to revive the entity following a court order. The High Court formed the People's Leasing's board of directors with 10 professionals to resume the operations of the company.

Apart from People's Leasing, Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company and International Leasing and Financial Services are among other NBFIs going through intense crisis.

Fund withdrawals by banks from NBFIs along with absence of public confidence were the reason for the liquidity crisis in NBFI sector, they said.











