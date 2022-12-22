Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 December, 2022, 12:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Deposits in NBFIs drop amid low public confidence   

Published : Thursday, 22 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Business Correspondent

Deposits in the country's non-bank financial institutions (NBFI) dropped by 1.19 per cent or Tk 500 crore in September compared with that of June as the sector is suffering from customers' trust deficit.
Bangladesh Bank (BB) data shows that the deposits in the NBFIs fell to Tk 41,585.48 crore at the end of September quarter of 2022 from Tk 42,086.4 crore in deposits at the end of June quarter. The deposits were Tk 42,790 crore in July-September of 2021. The NBFIs suffered deposit contraction at a time when banks posted growth in deposits in the same period.
The total deposits, excluding interbank items, of the scheduled banks increased by Tk 1.13 lakh crore, or 7.76 per cent, to Tk 15,76,370 crore in July-September quarter compared with that of Tk 14,62,888 crore in the same period in the past year.
Total bank deposits were Tk 15,73,823 crore in April-June 2022. However, total loans by the NBFIs increased to Tk 69,306.27 crore at the end of September 2022 from that of Tk 66,367.89 crore at the end of September in the past year.
The total loans of the sector in September 2022 also increased from Tk 69,080.47 crore in June 2022. The share of fixed deposits decreased from 97.37 per cent in the April-June period to 97.30 per cent in the July-September period.
The fixed deposits decreased by Tk 517.98 crore, or 1.26 per cent, to Tk 40,462.65 crore at the end of September compared with that in the previous quarter. Deposits in banks and NBFIs usually increase in a gradual manner, but the situation has changed following massive irregularities in NBFI sector prompting the government to initiate a process of liquidation of People's Leasing and Financial Services in 2019.
The liquidation process was later scrapped and steps have been taken to revive the entity following a court order. The High Court formed the People's Leasing's board of directors with 10 professionals to resume the operations of the company.
Apart from People's Leasing, Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company and International Leasing and Financial Services are among other NBFIs going through intense crisis.
Fund withdrawals by banks from NBFIs along with absence of public confidence were the reason for the liquidity crisis in NBFI sector, they said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Musk says will step down as Twitter CEO once successor found
DCCI elects new executive body for 2023
Nagad scoops UK-based Global Brand Award 2022
BD clinker imports rising as cement industry flourishes
GIB inks an agreement with WZPDCL
Padma Bank Managing Director and CEO Tarek Reaz Khan
Southeast Bank Human Resources Division gets ISO 9001:2015 Certificate
BAPLC holds 23rd Annual General Meeting


Latest News
Zelensky to US Congress: Ukraine 'will never surrender'
Shakib, Mominul take Bangladesh to 82/2 at lunch
Things to know ahead of the Dhaka Metro Rail launch
Dhaka becomes most polluted city again
2 killed being hit by train in Tangail
42 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
UN council demands end to Myanmar violence in first resolution in decades
Nepal court to release serial killer
How coffee, alcohol, medicines affect gut health
WHO 'very concerned' about reports of severe COVID in China
Most Read News
Russia committed to not interfering in Bangladesh’s internal affairs: Embassy
Digital center based one-stop service launched for CMSME entrepreneurs
Extra admission fees: Education Ministry starts monitoring
BNP will help govt if resigns voluntarily: Gayeshwar
Schoolgirl dies as scarf gets stuck with rickshaw wheels
Russian military to reach 1.5M; Putin vows to win in Ukraine
301kg touchstone idol recovered in Dinajpur
BNP's 27-point is another point of war criminal's recognized document: Amu
Jamaat ameer on 3-day fresh remand
Taliban bar women from university education
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft