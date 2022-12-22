|
Padma Bank client services to remain shut for 4 days
|
All services of Padma Bank Limited will remain close for the next four days to coordinate banking activities with new software.
"The banking transactions of Padma Bank will be temporarily suspended for transition into the new core banking software," as per a Bangladesh Bank (BB) circular issued.
The application of Padma Bank Limited regarding the temporary suspension of banking activities from 21 December 12pm to 25 December 11:55pm has been approved.