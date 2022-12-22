Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 December, 2022, 12:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD cities need rooftop agriculture for sustainable food security: FAO

Published : Thursday, 22 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Business Correspondent

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) have said cities of Bangladesh need rooftop agriculture in order to grow more food and fruits for sustainable food security and reduce food wastage.
To stress on the importance of rooftop gardening, the UN body conducted a training workshop for ward councilors of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) on Wednesday under a project titled Dhaka Food System (DFS).  
DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam attended the event as chief guest, while Xavier Bouan, the project's Senior Technical Adviser, addressed the event focusing on the need to grow fruits and vegetables on rooftops of buildings.
"Households can reap nutritional and health benefits from rooftop agriculture. Rooftop agriculture also has positive effects on communities and society in general.
It can also help people to re-establish a relationship with what they eat. This is a link that has been weakened since we started outsourcing our food and relying so much on industrialized production," Bouan said.
According to Agriculture Information Service of the Ministry of Agriculture, approximately 4,50,000 roofs, covering 4,500 hectares, are remaining underutilized alone in Dhaka city.
UNB adds: A survey using images from drones conducted by DNCC concluded that only two percent of rooftops in that part of the city had rooftop gardens.
"DNCC, with the support of the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development, and Co-operatives, has announced the possibility for a ten percent holding tax rebate for city residents practicing rooftop agriculture.
 FAO is assisting the city's two corporations to prepare the guidelines to implement the planned tax rebate policy," Atiqul said.
Participants at the workshop provided their inputs to developing and applying         a set of guidelines for city corporations that will assist officials in determining whether households practicing agriculture qualify for a property tax rebate.
The DFS project, funded by the Kingdom of the Netherlands, is working with a local organization, Proshika, to develop 20 rooftop agriculture demonstration plots throughout the city and to train 550 people from slum areas.
The Local Government Division is leading the DFS project implementation with technical support from FAO and Wageningen University & Research (WUR) of the Netherlands.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Musk says will step down as Twitter CEO once successor found
DCCI elects new executive body for 2023
Nagad scoops UK-based Global Brand Award 2022
BD clinker imports rising as cement industry flourishes
GIB inks an agreement with WZPDCL
Padma Bank Managing Director and CEO Tarek Reaz Khan
Southeast Bank Human Resources Division gets ISO 9001:2015 Certificate
BAPLC holds 23rd Annual General Meeting


Latest News
Zelensky to US Congress: Ukraine 'will never surrender'
Shakib, Mominul take Bangladesh to 82/2 at lunch
Things to know ahead of the Dhaka Metro Rail launch
Dhaka becomes most polluted city again
2 killed being hit by train in Tangail
42 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
UN council demands end to Myanmar violence in first resolution in decades
Nepal court to release serial killer
How coffee, alcohol, medicines affect gut health
WHO 'very concerned' about reports of severe COVID in China
Most Read News
Russia committed to not interfering in Bangladesh’s internal affairs: Embassy
Digital center based one-stop service launched for CMSME entrepreneurs
Extra admission fees: Education Ministry starts monitoring
BNP will help govt if resigns voluntarily: Gayeshwar
Schoolgirl dies as scarf gets stuck with rickshaw wheels
Russian military to reach 1.5M; Putin vows to win in Ukraine
301kg touchstone idol recovered in Dinajpur
BNP's 27-point is another point of war criminal's recognized document: Amu
Jamaat ameer on 3-day fresh remand
Taliban bar women from university education
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft