27 lakh farmers to get Tk 170cr as incentive to boost Boro output

The government has decided to provide incentive of Tk170 crore to around 27 lakh farmers across the country to boost cultivation and production of Boro paddy. Under the incentive, the farmers will get free seeds and fertilizers, according to a press release of the Agriculture Ministry issued on Tuesday.

It said that the incentives would be given in three categories from the agriculture rehabilitation support fund of the government.

Under the programme, each of 15 lakh farmers will be provided with 2 kilogrammes of paddy seed under a Tk82 crore incentive package to increase production of hybrid paddy while some 12 lakh farmers will get benefit under a Tk73 crore package for increased production of high-yielding paddy varieties.

Under this Tk73 crore package, each farmer will get 5kgs of seed, 10kgs of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and 10kgs of Muriate of Potash (MP) fertilizers for free for cultivation of one bigha land, according to the statement.

Tk15 crore will be disbursed as incentive for planting and harvesting of paddy at the same time, under which 110 blocks will be established in 61 districts and Tk13.7 lakh will be spent for each of the 50-acre blocks, the agriculture ministry said.

The distribution of the incentives is ongoing at the field level and around 50 per cent of the incentives on an average have already been disbursed.