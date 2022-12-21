Video
SC stays bail in heroin recovery case

Published : Wednesday, 21 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The chamber court of the Appellate Division on Tuesday stayed the High Court order that granted bail to Delwar Hossain, who was sentenced to life in connection with a case filed over the recovery of heroin at about worth Tk 50 lakh in Haluaghat, Mymensingh.
Chamber judge of the
Appellate Division Justice Borhan Uddin gave stayed the HC order following a petition filed by the state for staying the operation of the HC order.
Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state in the court.
According to the case statement, the accused Delwar was sentenced to life by the judicial court in connection with a heroin recovery case.
Following an appeal made by the convict, the HC had on November 24 granted his bail in the case.
After that the government filed an appeal with the chamber judge of the Appellate Division for staying the operation of the HC order.
After hearing on the appeal, the Appellate Division Chamber Court stayed the HC order for six weeks.
On March 10 in 2015, RAB arrested Delwar Hossain with 500 grams of heroin worth Tk 50 lakhs. RAB-14 member DAD Golam Rabbani filed a case against him under Narcotics Control Act on the same day.
In this case, on March 20, 2019, the Additional Sessions Judge Court-4 of Mymensingh sentenced him to life. Later, Delwar filed an appeal with the HC seeking acquittal in the case.


