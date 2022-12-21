Govt hospital cashier sent to jail for embezzling Tk 2.5cr

A Dhaka court on Tuesday sent Abdus Sattar Mia, cashier of Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital, sent to jail in connection with a case filed on charges of embezzling at about Tk 2.5 crore from medical

test fees.

A team of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) led by its Assistant Director Md Mahbubul Alam arrested him from the hospital premises and produced him before the Dhaka Court seeking its directive to keep the accused in jail until investigation is completed.

After scrutinising the related documents, Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain sent the accused to Dhaka Central Jail at Keraniganj.

After arresting Abdus Sattar, ACC official Mahbubul said Sattar was arrested for his alleged involvement in misappropriating money collected from medical test fees.

No lawyer represented Sattar when he was produced before court.

According to the prosecution, Abdus Sattar embezzled Tk 2,54,43,441 from medical service and

test fees at the government hospital from July to November this year.

The ACC on Monday filed a case against him with its Integrated District Office in Dhaka.

ACC Secretary Mahbub Hossain gave this information to reporters at a press briefing organized by the ACC office.

The secretary said that the defendant Abdus Sattar illegally embezzled Tk 2.54 crore from government revenue (user fee) collected for medical services and various tests of patients from last August 1 to November 28, 2022 instead of depositing it in the government treasury.

Abdus Satter used to deposit the money collected for medical services and various tests of government revenue (user fee) to Agrani Bank's Mitford Hospital branch. Later, he used to deposit the entire amount in the Mitford branch of Sonali Bank through treasury challan (receipt).

He used to receive cash from the daily collected user fees from Ali Imam, office assistant-cum-computer cashier of the hospital.

The hospital authorities also said that he had confessed to the crime committed at the hospital on November 30.











