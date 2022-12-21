Quader terms BNP's 27-point outline 'ridiculous'

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday termed BNP's 27-point outline 'ridiculous.'

He said this while talking at the preparatory meeting of the Food Sub-committee on the occasion of the party's 22nd National Conference at the Dhanmondi political office of the AL President.

BNP Standing Committee member Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain announced the outline of 27 in a press conference at a hotel in the capital on Monday afternoon.

AL General Secretary said, "BNP took the country to the brink of destruction. Bangladesh is prosperous today because of Sheikh Hasina's determination. By voting yes/no in the name of democracy, BNP has stolen votes and destroyed the spirit of the Liberation War."

"They destroyed democracy and the spirit of the Liberation War. How will those reform who had destroyed the country? This is a kind of stunt which is ridiculous. BNP is the maestro of falsehood. Nobody believes them," Quader added.

He also said that people still believe that Bangladesh will move forward under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina. "It has been proved that BNP is sponsor of terrorism and militancy."

Convener of the Food Sub-committee and Presidium Member of AL Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya presided over the meeting and members of the Presidium Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Kamrul Islam, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim and other members of the sub-committee also participated in it.

BNP's 27-point outlines of 'Structural Reform of the State' - proposed radical changes to the state system including balancing the executive powers of the President, Prime Minister and the Cabinet, and introduction of the upper house of legislature.













