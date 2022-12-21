BNP didn't destroy state system, AL did it: Mosharraf

BNP Standing Committee Member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said on Tuesday, "BNP did not destroy the state systems, Awami League did it in last 14 years."

Speaking at a human chain programme in front of the party's Naya Paltan head office he said, "Awami league has the disrepute of destroying judiciary and democratic structures of the country. But now they are saying that the state collapsed during the BNP regime."

"People will not believe such 'blue print' to shift blame on us," he added.

Jatiyatabadi Mahila Dal organised the programme demanding immediate and unconditional release of BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas and other detained BNP leaders and activists.

Earlier in the day, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader termed the BNP's 27-point state reform proposal nothing but a 'stunt' to mislead people of the country. He also referred to the BNP's proposal for state reform as 'laughable.'

Mentioning that 'to cling to power the government is distorting the history of the country in a planned manner,' he said and added, "After the 1971 Awami League misguided and lied to the people. Not only the people of the country but also whole world known about their autocratic character."

Mosharraf alleged, "In 1975 Awami Legue established BAKSAL, threw away the constitution, killed 20,000 freedom fighters in the name of independent militant 'Rakkhi Bahini' and destroyed democracy and values of the War of Liberation."

In the last 14 years Awami League again destroyed our state system and encouraged corruption.

Mosharraf said the government arrested opposition men to foil the December 10 rally in Dhaka but all their attempts went in vain. Whenever we give a peaceful programme, the government says we will create conflict and create chaos. In every rally we have succeeded in peaceful sectional mass gatherings despite transport strikes, arrests, intimidation and attacks."

Amanullah Aman, convener of Dhaka North city unit BNP, said no election would be held in the country under a partisan government.

Mahila Dal organised the human chain where its president Afroza Abbas demanded immediate and unconditional release of detained leaders and activists.

Helen Jerin Khan, Acting General Secretary of Mahila Dal, conducted the rally.











