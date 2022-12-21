Video
No foreign political party invited to AL's 22nd Nat'l Council

Published : Wednesday, 21 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Staff Correspondent

About 7 thousand councilors and more than one lakh delegates will attend the 22nd National Conference of the ruling Awami League (AL). Ambassadors posted in Dhaka have been invited, but this time no foreign political party is being invited.
On Tuesday, the leaders of the party gave this information while visiting the conference stage at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital.
AL Presidium Member Kazi Zafarullah said, "There will be seating arrangement for 30-35 thousand people. All the leaders and activists are cooperating, so that our work is done quickly and at low cost. All the preparations for the conference will be completed by the morning of December 24."
"Since the conference will be one day this time, last time it was two days long. After the first session there will be a break for food and prayers. Only then the main session, the council session will happen. Councilors will come from all over the country, that number is about 7 thousand. A new executive committee of 81 members of Awami League will be discussed with them," he added.
Kazi Zafarullah also said that lakhs of people including leaders, activists and guests will participate in this conference.
"Ambassadors of various countries based in Dhaka have been invited to the conference. Apart from this, no foreign political party is invited," he added.
AL Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam said, "The main theme      of this year's conference is the confirmation of Bangabandhu's dream of a developed, prosperous and smart Bangladesh under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina in the development journey.
AL Presidium Members Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim and others were present at this time.


« PreviousNext »

