BCL gets new committees

The new Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) committee has been announced on Tuesday with Saddam Hossain as President and Sheikh Wali Asif Inan General Secretary.Mazharul Karim Shoyon and Tanvir Hasan Soykot were made President and General Secretary of theDhaka University BCL unit.While Riyaz Mahmud and Sagor Ahmed were made Dhaka North BCL President and General Secretary. Rajibul Islam Bappy and Rajibul Islam Bappy were made Dhaka South BCL President and General Secretary.