BD examining 'pros and cons' of joining IPEF: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Tuesday that Bangladesh is examining the 'pros and cons' of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) to take a decision to determine whether it will benefit from joining the platform.

He said strategic research, backed by facts and insights, can help the government to plan and implement its survival and growth strategies.

"We have requested the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) look into it as there has been debate about the Quad and Indo-Pacific Economic (Framework). We need to understand the issue, the pros and cons of it before taking any clear-cut decision," the Foreign Minister said at a programme titled "BIISS Research Colloquium 2022" in the capital at the BIISS auditorium.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, commonly known as the 'Quad', is a strategic security dialogue between Australia, India, Japan, and the United States.

For several times, the United States briefed Bangladesh on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) and Bangladesh welcomed additional information on the supply chain resilience and decarbonization pillars of the IPEF.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas recently said the United States and 13 partner countries launched negotiations for the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, which he described as a 'novel economic arrangement' that reflects their

collective desire to address 21st century challenges that go beyond trade and investment.

"We will continue to work on these issues and grow our economic partnership bilaterally with all nations, including Bangladesh," said the US ambassador.

"Our geopolitical location as a basin country of the Bay of Bengal is a determining factor influencing our domestic and international affairs," he said and added, "It assists us in understanding hidden opportunities from multiple perspectives, such as geopolitical situations, a nation's inclination, its political alignment strategies etc."

"We have to remember that the Great Powers enjoy strong research and think-tanks. Therefore, we also have to take efficient steps in terms of research and education in the field of strategic studies," Momen said.

For the first time, Bangladesh Foreign Minister specifically said anything about "QUAD" or IPEF on Tuesday at the "BIISS Research Colloquium 2022" in Dhaka, Momen was speaking as chief guest at a programme.

However, during a sideline conversation with reporters, Foreign Minister said that there is 'no reason to worry' about new US sanctions, and described Bangladesh, US ties as 'very good.'

"The US puts sanctions in thousands. These (sanctions) come one way and go another way. There is nothing to worry or panic about," he told reporters when asked whether the government is concerned about new sanctions from the US.

Momen also said the US puts sanctions when they want to put pressure, and that there are examples of withdrawing those sanctions.

Citing multifaceted engagements between the two countries, the Foreign Minister said the US comes up with suggestions at times as there is cordial relationship between the two countries.

The Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) organized the event at the BIISS auditorium. BIISS Chairman Ambassador Kazi Imtiaz Hossain and its Director General Maj Gen Sheikh Pasha Habib Uddin also spoke at the event.

The colloquium was divided into three sessions under a specific theme and in each session, three papers were presented by the BIISS officials.

Under the first theme titled 'Bangladesh's Regional and Global Outreach,' Moutusi Islam, Research Fellow, BIISS, presented the paper 'Bangladesh and Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA): Future Dynamics and Role of Bangladesh.'

Among others, Ambassador Kazi Imtiaz Hossain, chaired the inaugural session and Maj Gen Sheikh Pasha Habib Uddin, Director General, BIISS, delivered the welcome address.

The second session titled, 'Security and Strategic Affairs' was chaired by Gen Md Abdul Mubeen, Former Chief of Army Staff, Bangladesh Army.

Prof Dr Imtiaz Ahmed of the Department of International Relations of Dhaka University chaired the session titled 'Diplomacy and Negotiations.'

In their discussions and presentations, speakers focused on the critical issues of national interest that involve regional and international affairs, security, and developmental aspects. Some pertinent issues like LDC graduation, climate diplomacy and COP 27, cyber security, the impacts

of the Russia-Ukraine War, and the US-China competition, etc., also came up in the deliberations. As a part of regional and global outreach, the role of Bangladesh's foreign missions is utterly emphasized for diversifying export baskets and markets.

Speakers also stressed economic diplomacy which has been proven successful in ensuring the development of Bangladesh in the last couple of decades or so. Discussants also highlighted maritime security and competition around the Bay of Bengal and soft power diplomacy which is vital for developing diplomatic ties with like-minded countries. Speakers thanked BIISS for organizing the colloquium which is expected to advance the knowledge and understanding among the policymakers, academicians, students, and researchers of other similar organisations.











