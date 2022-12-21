Another police official sent on forced retirement

Special Superintendent of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Police Munir Hossain has been sent on forced retirement from his service.

Public Security Division under the Home Ministry issued a notification in this regard signed by its senior secretary Md Aminul Islam Khan on Tuesday.

It said that Munir Hossain was serving the police department as officer on special duty (OSD) since February 19, 2011.

It also said Munir was sent into retirement following the section 45 of the Public Service Act, 2018.

As per the provision of the Section-45 of the Public Service Act, a government official may go on voluntary retirement or the government can send him on retirement upon completion of 25 years in service.

Earlier in October and November this year, the government sent several senior police officials and civil servants on forced retirement.











