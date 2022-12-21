Video
50 writers, journos get DSEC award

Published : Wednesday, 21 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) Presidium Member AHM Khairuzzaman Liton on Tuesday commented that writers and journalists can give proper guidance to the state in the modern world.
He said this while addressing as chief guest at the 'The Writers Award Ceremony-2022' programme organized by the Dhaka Sub-Editors Council (DSEC) at Jatiya Press Club on Tuesday afternoon.
At this time, Khairuzzaman Liton, also Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation, said, "We can know everything through newspapers. Where what happened, what is happening or what should happen. Our honourable Prime Minister is journalist-friendly. Now she holds a press conference with the journalists when she comes from abroad. She sits with and talks to journalists."
He said, "Sometimes we cannot raise our voices in many issues because of political reasons. Frankly I admit. But, you the journalists can raise that voice. Still, your uncompromising writings and news guide the society and the state."
"Since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took charge, she talks openly with journalists and plays a role in solving any problem," Liton added.
The writers award ceremony was conducted by the organization's General Secretary Abul Hasan Hridoy and Treasurer Kabir Alamgir, presided over by Mamun Faraji.
President of Jatiya Press Club Farida Yasmin, General Secretary Ilyas Khan, Editor of Dainik Bhorer Kagoj Shyamal Dutta and many other journalists' leaders were present.
Special honourees are: Atanu Tiyas, Alamgir Nishad, Suraiya Islam, Pulak Hasan, Abdur Rahman Mallick, MA Quddus, Mohsin Hossain, Chowdhury Ferdous and Deepak Bhowmik (poetry).
Shantanu Chowdhury, Emon Chowdhury, Labanya Lipi, Kamal Ahmed Tipu, Roni Reza, Sabira Islam, Abul Hossain Khokon, Tanveer Aladin, Hosen Shaheed Majnu, Ibrahim Khalil Jewel, Shamim Ferdous, Salah Uddin Mahmud, Mahmudul Haque Jahangir and Saif Barkatullah (Stories/Novels).
Kazi Alim Uz Zaman, Dipankar Gautam, Mustafa Manwar Sujan, Mohammad Nurul Haque, Anjan Acharya, Kaikobad Milan, Ahmed Matiur Rahman, Mutashim Billah, Rita Bhowmik, Zakir Abu Zafar and Sharif Abdul Gofran (History/Research).
Mansur Helal, Ashiq Mustafa, Adoyta Marut and Mamun Rashid In (Juvenile Literature).
Promit Hossain, Shahadat Hossain Khan and Malay Paray (Translation).
Asif, Jahangir Sur, Suman Islam and Kazi Rafiq (Travel/Science).
Special honours were given to 50 writers in the event. Each of them was given Tk 5,000, crest, certificate and other memorabilias. About five hundred writers and journalists attended the programme.


