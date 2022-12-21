Pro Liberation forces' unity to wipe out BNP: 14-party alliance

The leaders of the ruling 14-party alliance said on Monday, "If pro Liberation War forces are united, BNP will be wiped out from Bangladesh".

They said, "BNP is trying to come to power by relying on unconstitutional forces. That is why they are trying to launch movements by frequently changing their points. BNP wants to bring unconstitutional government to power. All must be firmly united against this evil force".

The leaders of alliance led by Awami League (AL) said all at a discussion held to mark Martyred Intellectual Day and Great Victory Day at e 'Shikha Chirantan' premises in the capital's historic Suhrawardy Udyan.

The leaders spoke from the noon to the evening on issues relating to BNP and the next general election.

AL Advisory Council Member and 14-party alliance Coordinator and Spokesperson Amir Hossain Amu was in the chair and AL Presidium Members Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya and Kamrul Islam, Jatiya Party (JP) General Secretary Sheikh Shahidul Islam, Workers Party General Secretary Fazle Hossain Badsha, General Secretary of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JASAD) Shirin Akhtar, General Secretary of Samyabadi Dal Dilip Barua, Chairman of Tarikat Federation Syed Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari, General Secretary of Ganatantri Party Shahadat Hossain, General Secretary of National Awami Party (NAP) Ismail Hossain, Gana-Aazadi League President SK Shikder, Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal Convener Rezaur Rashid Khan, Democratic Labor Party President Zakir Hossain spoke, among others.

Amir Hossain Amu said, "BNP has been thrown into the dump for holding a rally at Golapbagh on December 10. They have chosen the month of December for its agitations to divert the people from Victory Day celebrations."

He said, "Sheikh Hasina had to take risks repeatedly for the development of Bangladesh. Attempts have been made to kill her 19 times. Yet she upheld the spirit and values of the Liberation War."

Addressing BNP, Sheikh Shahidul Islam said, "Sometimes they give one point, sometimes they give 27 points. Let's refrain from them and continue the democratic, constitutional trend. We want what you want. You want free elections, we also want it. You want inclusive elections, we also want it. If you participate in the election, it will be an inclusive election."

Fazle Hossain Badsha said, "If the forces of the Liberation War are united, BNP will be wiped out from Bangladesh."

"Anti-independence forces took to the streets under BNP's leadership to abrogate the Constitution. This Constitution was written in exchange of blood of three million martyrs. There is no scope for changing the constitution through unconstitutional means," he said.

Jasad general secretary Shirin Akhtar said, "BNP wants to introduce unconstitutional system in the country, wants to make the election system abnormal. No compromise formula, no acceptance of unconstitutional demands. Pakistani ghosts will not have a place on the soil of Bengal."

Dilip Barua said that sustained leadership was needed to maintain the process of development under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina. To sustain development, "we must get united".

Dr Shahadat Hossain said that the source of BNP's rise was national and international conspirators. Those who opposed our independence in 1971 and those who try to obstruct development, will be wiped out.

AL Liberation War Affairs Secretary Mrinal Kanti Das, Dhaka City South Awami League President Abu Ahmed Mannafi, Dhaka City North Awami League President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman, Dhaka South City Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Tapas and Communist Centre Joint convener Dr Asit Varan Roy also spoke.











