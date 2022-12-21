Voting by EVM in all centres, booths to have CCTV, says RO 

Abdul Baten, Joint Secretary of the Election Commission and Returning Officer in charge of Rangpur City Corporation (RASIK) elections said, "There is no scope to take pictures inside the polling stations, none can vote for another person or accompany a voter to the polling booth."

Abdul Baten said while

talking to reporters after the training programme for polling agents of the candidates at the Rangpur District Shilpakala Academy auditorium on Tuesday.

The returning officer said that polling will be held in all the centres by EVM. Each polling station and booth will have CCTV cameras.

He said, "We will bring the results from the centres to the returning office through the tab. We also want to ensure that candidates and their agents go to the polls and deal with these issues properly."

The EC Joint Secretary said the Election Commission has expressed doubts about the use of CCTV cameras in the by-elections of five seats left vacant by BNP due to lack of budget. However, there is no such doubt about EVM, CCTV cameras in Rangpur City Corporation (RASIK) elections.

He said that voting will be held in 1,349 booths of 229 centres in RASIK elections. Each centre and room will be monitored by CCTV cameras. The entire election footage will be seen from Rangpur and Dhaka on TV monitors.

On the day of the polling, a team of 13 people including five commissioners of the Election Commission will watch the overall situation on TV monitors.

Election campaign activities are being carried out in each ward of Rangpur City through the demonstration of the proof of the voting system in the EVM and distribution of leaflets to encourage the general voters to vote by the EVM.

Elections are going to be held for the third time on December 27 from 8:30am to 4:30pm in Rangpur city.

Some 212,302 male and 214,167 female voters will exercise their voting rights in 229 centres.

This time, 67 councillors in 11 reserved wards and 179 councillors in 33 general wards are contesting in the election, including 9 candidates for the post of mayor in RASIK.









