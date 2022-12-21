Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 December, 2022, 3:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Rangpur Mayoral polls

Voting by EVM in all centres, booths to have CCTV, says RO 

Published : Wednesday, 21 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Our Correspondent

Abdul Baten, Joint Secretary of the Election Commission and Returning Officer in charge of Rangpur City Corporation (RASIK) elections said, "There is no scope to take pictures inside the polling stations, none can vote for another person or accompany a voter to the polling booth."
Abdul Baten said while
talking to reporters after the training programme for polling agents of the candidates at the Rangpur District Shilpakala Academy auditorium on Tuesday.
The returning officer said that polling will be held in all the centres by EVM. Each polling station and booth will have CCTV cameras.
He said, "We will bring the results from the centres to the returning office through the tab. We also want to ensure that candidates and their agents go to the polls and deal with these issues properly."
The EC Joint Secretary said the Election Commission has expressed doubts about the use of CCTV cameras in the by-elections of five seats left vacant by BNP due to lack of budget. However, there is no such doubt about EVM, CCTV cameras in Rangpur City Corporation (RASIK) elections.
He said that voting will be held in 1,349 booths of 229 centres in RASIK elections. Each centre and room will be monitored by CCTV cameras. The entire election footage will be seen from Rangpur and Dhaka on TV monitors.
On the day of the polling, a team of 13 people including five commissioners of the Election Commission will watch the overall situation on TV monitors.
Election campaign activities are being carried out in each ward of Rangpur City through the demonstration of the proof of the voting system in the EVM and distribution of leaflets to encourage the general voters to vote by the EVM.
Elections are going to be held for the third time on December 27 from 8:30am to 4:30pm in Rangpur city.
Some 212,302 male and 214,167 female voters will exercise their voting rights in 229 centres.
This time, 67 councillors in 11 reserved wards and 179 councillors in 33 general wards are contesting in the election, including 9 candidates for the post of mayor in RASIK.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP standing committee member Khandakar Mosharraf Hossain speaking
50 writers, journos get DSEC award
Pro Liberation forces' unity to wipe out BNP: 14-party alliance
Voting by EVM in all centres, booths to have CCTV, says RO 
Only Sheikh Hasina can turn crisis into possibility: Quader
Robotic arm to inspect leaky Soyuz spacecraft, Russia says
The Daily Observer correspondent with the Bangladesh delegation
Two fugitives arrested in city


Latest News
Russia committed to not interfering in Bangladesh’s internal affairs: Embassy
Man beaten to death over ‘theft charge’ in Gaibandha
Salimullah Medical's cashier arrested for embezzling Tk 2.5 cr
India is Bangladesh’s great friend and business partner: Commerce Minister
2nd Div Football: Saif SC Youth team emerge champions
From Djokovic deportation to Messi magic: Top 10 sports stories of 2022
Saddam, Inan made BCL president, gen secy
Pakistani raid kills all Taliban hostage-takers, officials say
Moroccans to welcome home history-making World Cup team
Sylhet tea workers bring out torch procession demanding dues
Most Read News
The world fears a new China COVID wave
Nation never wants a repeat of Pilkhana tragedy: PM to BGB personnel
Brazil still ranked FIFA's No 1 despite Argentina winning the World Cup
4th dose of COVID vaccination starts across country
Ballon D'or winner Benzema ends France career
World Cup champion Argentina returns home to a jubilant Buenos Aires
Bangladesh embassy in Rome awards top remittance senders
BNP’s 27-point outline is ridiculous: Quader
‘US gives suggestions as we have good ties,’ says Momen
Man beaten to death over ‘theft charge’ in Gaibandha
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]gmail.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft