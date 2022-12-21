

Standard Asiatic Oil dipped in corruption



At least 8 officials of Standard Asiatic Oil (SAOCL) - a subsidiary of the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation - have been reported to have embezzled Tk 21.64 crore by showing advance cost and fake bill vouchers. The shocking revelation came through an investigation carried out by the Directorate of Power and Energy Audit and BPC.



While SAOCL authority claimed the embezzled funds were spent on purchasing goods, but the audit committee did not find any existence of either the goods or the institutions.

Nevertheless, SAOCL�s series of scams does not end with only financial embezzlement. The accused officials have also been reported to have been recruited by a controversial director of the subsidiary company by violating government recruitment policies. Moreover, The Directorate of Power and Energy Audit found 49 counts of irregularities at SAOCL.



The million dollar question, however, On November 4 last year, the SAOCL's board of directors were informed about fund embezzlement by the eight officials. But why wasn�t any action taken for over a year?

It appears, as if, BPC has lost control over the subsidiary company, and it also seems like there is no authority for restoring order and discipline within the SAOCL. The embezzled funds are least likely to be recovered. And it is also uncertain when and what type of actions will be taken against the culprits.

Against the backdrop of erratic hikes in energy prices, limited imports and supplies from the international market, the least we expect from our energy authorities is to indulge in whatever form of corruption.



BPC has more than enough in its plate by now and a polite reminder is just earlier last month the High Court has sought to know what measures have been taken in the cases of fraud and irregularities overwhelming the SAOCL.

According to a separate recent report, due to 21 specific irregularities of SAOCL, the government has been deprived of Tk472 crore 70 lakhs in revenue. The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) came to learn of the fact after reviewing documents of SAOCL from 2012-13 to 2019-20 financial years.

What is predominantly upsetting is that when such frequent embezzlement of state-funds continues to bleed the economy - the government repeatedly fails to take prompt and appropriate action against the offenders.



We call on the government to take findings of the recent audit reports seriously while take stringent action against all SAOCL corrupt officials. Such corruption within state-run agencies not only bleeds the national economy, but also questions the presence of rule of law.

