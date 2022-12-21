Bangladesh's apparel export to EU booming despite global slowdown

Despite the global economic slowdown, there has been an encouraging growth in the main destinations or major importing countries of Bangladeshi garment exports. In July-November of the current financial year 2022-23, significant growth has been achieved in exports to European Union (EU), USA, UK, Canada as well as non-traditional markets.



Bangladesh's exports of garment products to the European market increased by 16.27 percent. Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) of Bangladesh figures show this picture. Exports increased during July-November of FY 2022-23 due to encouraging growth in large countries. According to EPB data, during this period (July-November 2022-23), our apparel exports to the European Union increased by 16.27 percent to $9.07 billion from $7.81 billion. Exports to Germany, the largest market in the European Union, reached $2.71 billion, a growth of 1.88 percent compared to the same period last year. Exports to Spain and France also increased by 19.15 percent and 38.87 percent respectively. Other major European Union countries such as; Italy, Austria, Netherlands and Sweden saw export growth of 50.95 percent, 48.87 percent, 34.39 percent and 22.90 percent respectively.



On the other hand, there was a negative growth of 19.61 percent in annual exports in Poland during the said period. Apparel exports to the United States during the said period were $3.47 billion, accounting for a year-on-year growth of 4.07 percent. In addition, our exports to the UK and Canada increased by 11.71 percent and 30.25 percent respectively over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.



At the same time, exports to non-traditional markets increased from $2.47 billion to $3.19 billion. Among major non-traditional markets, our exports to Japan reached $597.83 million during July-November 2022-23, registering a year-on-year growth of 38.11 percent. Other non-traditional markets with high growth are - Malaysia 100.21 percent, Mexico 49.68 percent, India 48.78 percent, Brazil 44.53 percent and South Korea 30.35 percent. In this regard, BGMEA director Mohiuddin Rubel said that there has been an encouraging growth in our exports to major countries during July-November of the fiscal year 2022-23.



The European countries are facing a major crisis due to the Russia-Ukraine war. There are reports in the international press that people are cutting back on clothing purchases as inflation skyrockets.



But in spite of this, Bangladesh is showing strength in the export of clothes to European Union (EU) countries. In the first five months of this year (January-May), Bangladesh has exported $958 million (9.58 billion) worth of clothing to the European market. This figure is 45 percent higher than the same period last year.



And through this, Bangladesh has almost overtaken China in the export of clothing to the European market. This information has emerged in the latest apparel import statistics of the European statistics agency Eurostat. It was released on Sunday.



According to Eurostat, the growth achieved by Bangladesh in the export of ready-made garments to the European market during January-May 2022 is not even close to that of any other country. Vietnam is the biggest competitor of Bangladesh in the export of ready-made garments. In these five months, Vietnam exported $1.59 billion (1.59 billion) worth of clothing to Europe. As it appears, Bangladeshi garment exporters have exported six times more garments to Europe than Vietnam in these five months.



China is out of touch with other competing countries in global apparel exports. The country with the second largest economy has also retained its top position in the European market. But Bangladesh has almost caught that China.



During July-May this year, European countries imported clothes worth 10.19 billion dollars from China. And Bangladesh bought clothes worth 9.58 billion dollars.



In these five months of 2021, EU countries bought $8.45 billion worth of clothing from China. Bangladesh imported 6.61 billion dollars' worth of clothing.



During January-May 2020, Bangladesh exported garments worth 6.05 billion dollars to the European market. China's export figure was 7.56 billion dollars.

The dominance of Bangladeshi clothing in Europe: In these five months of 2019, China and Bangladesh's garment exports to the EU were 8.85 billion and 7.52 billion dollars, respectively.

According to the analysis of Eurostat data, during January-May, European Union countries imported a total of 3,979,610,000 (39.70 billion) dollars' worth of clothing from different countries, which is 24.37 percent more than the same period last year.



According to the data, during January-May, China's clothing exports to the European market increased by 20.67 percent compared to the same period last year. Turkey has increased by 20.70 percent. India has increased by 21.83 percent.



Cambodia's garment exports to Europe increased by 32.68 percent during the discussion period. 22.34 percent of Vietnam. Apart from this, 29.28 percent of Pakistan, 20 percent of Morocco, 13.41 percent of Sri Lanka and 25.36 percent of Indonesia have increased.



Bangladesh's main export product is clothing. 82 percent of the total export earnings come from ready-made garments. In the last financial year 2021-22, Bangladesh earned a total of 52.08 billion dollars from the export of goods. Of this, 42.61 billion dollars came from garment exports.



So far, our garments have maintained a good position in the EU market. 45 percent growth in five months of this year indicates that. But due to recent geopolitical tensions, retailers across the world are struggling to adapt to the increasingly inflationary global market. Retail sales of many European brands have declined, increasing their inventory stocks. Considering these factors, we should focus more that our exports to the European market must increase in the coming months.



Bangladesh has retained its position after China in the European market. Meanwhile, the import of European clothing from our country has increased and the overall import of Europe has also increased. 18 billion dollars of China and 15 billion dollars of Bangladesh have been exported to Europe. We were in a good position till August. But it should not be forgotten that exports went into recession. Now we have to look ahead, the future situation can be understood.



