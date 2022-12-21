Man beaten to death over ‘theft charge’ in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Dec 20: A 38-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by an angry mob over theft charge at South Bhangamor Jugipara village in Sadullapur upazila of Gaibandha district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Hafizar Rahman, 38, of Chakmamrojpur village in Sadar upazila.

Enayet Hossain, Officer-in-Charge of Sadullapur Police Station, said Hafizar along with three people, riding on pick-up van, swooped on the house of one Rafiqul Islam, breaking open the door at the night.

Later, they looted valuables including cash and gold ornaments after breaking open the almirah of the house.

Rafiqul and other house inmates were absent during the stealing. -UNB