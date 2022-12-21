DNCC to register births at wards

Dhaka North City Corporation, or DNCC, has moved to register births and deaths at each ward councillor's office instead of in its regional offices in order to reduce public suffering and make the process easier.

To make this happen, the DNCC sent a letter to the Office of the Registrar General, Birth and Death Registration, seeking a user ID and password for every ward secretary.

Officials said the registrar general's office agreed to the planned arrangement. It will hold a meeting with the DNCC on Tuesday to finalise details.

At present, the registration is done at six of the city corporation's 10 regional offices.

Citizens have for long complained of suffering in getting birth and death registration. The councillors have been demanding to take this programme to their offices, saying that the sufferings will be reduced if this service is taken at the ward level.

The DNCC sent the letter to the registrar's office on Nov 29 after the city corporation approved the proposal in October.

For correction in birth or death certificates, citizens need to visit the deputy commissioner's office. The DNCC has also asked the registrar general's office to take measures so that the regional executive officers can make any kind of corrections.

Mayor Atiqul Islam said LGRD Minister Tajul Islam was positive about the plan.

"My point is that if we can provide services in all 54 wards apart from the regional offices, then the quality of service will improve," Atiqul said.

"People need to come to Mohakhali from Badda, Satarkul for the registration. Bosila residents need to come to Karwan Bazar. Bosila and Karwan Bazar are too far away, time is being wasted, and traffic jams are increasing in the city. Decentr alisation will reduce the pressure."












