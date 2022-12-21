Man held with 1.5-kg heroin in C'ganj

RAJSHAHI, Dec 20: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in an anti-crime drive arrested an alleged drug peddler with 1.5 kilograms of heroin from a char (river bed) village in Chapai Nawabganj district on Tuesday noon.

The arrested person was identified as Faruque Mian, 35, of Char Alatali village under Sadar Upazila of the same district.

On a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a raid in his residence around 2:30pm on Tuesday noon and arrested the person with the huge contraband item.












