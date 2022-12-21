Workshop on ‘Data, Cyber Security’ held at BUET

A day-long first national workshop on 'Data and Cyber Security', organized by eSRD-Lab, was held at ECE Bhaban, BUET on Sunday.

About 45 participants from different universities, government organizations and industries joined the workshop.

Cyber security challenges are most critical in today's era of the advancement of technologies. It might be a massive disaster like an earthquake for a nation in the extreme case. The objectives of the workshop are to find the Data and Cyber Security status, preparedness, and recommend the preparation for the incident handling of any kind of massive cyber attack of Bangladesh.

The opening session of the workshop chaired by Tarique M Barkatullah, Project Director, E-GOV CIRT, Bangladesh Computer Council, stressed "All the data produced in the country need to be stored in the system owned by the country for ensuring the security of data".

The closing session was chaired by Mohammad Ali, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pubali Bank.












