‘BUP imparting modern education aimed at 4th industrial revolution’  



Air Commodore Md Mamunur Rashid speaking at Meet the Press programme with media personalities at Bijoy Auditorium on the BUP campus on Tuesday. photo: observer

Speakers said this on Tuesday at the Meet the Press programme with media personalities at Bijoy Auditorium on the BUP campus.

Public Relations, Information and Publications (PRIP) Office of BUP organized the programme.

Air Commodore Md Mamunur Rashid was present as the chair of the session.

Air Commodore Mamun said, "BUP is the 31st public university in the country. More than 9,000 students are studying in this university in 18 departments of 6 faculties. We are trying our best to ensure contemporary education to the students."

Speakers said, BUP developed well equipped Journalism Department. They urged the media houses to give opportunity to the students of BUP journalism department as apprentices and BUP correspondents.

The programme was arranged to develop relations with media personnel and to highlight the distinctive features of the university on the way of developing skilled human resources by providing need-based and outcome-based education. Among others, BUP Registrar Brig Gen Abdullah Al Mamun, Director of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Senior Officials of BUP and invited personalities from various electronic and print media were also present at the programme.











