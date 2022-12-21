Covid: 19 more cases reported

Bangladesh reported 19 more Covid cases in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,036,967, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,438 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity dropped to 0.75 per cent from Monday's 0.85 per cent per cent as 2,354 samples were tested during the period. The mortality rate and the recovery rate remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent and at 97.54 per cent, respectively. -UNB





















