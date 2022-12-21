Unconscious man rescued from city's Hatirjheel dies at DMCH

A 30-year-old unidentified man who was found unconscious beside a footpath in Hatirjheel area in the capital on Tuesday died at a hospital in the city.

The man was rescued around 10 am and was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Rahmat Ullah Rony, Officer-in-Charge of Hatirjheel police station.

A doctor at the hospital announced him dead around 11 am, he said.

The man was wearing a black jacket and brown pant, said the OC.

Crime scene members of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) are trying to know his identity and the body was sent for an autopsy, he said. -UNB











