Feroz Ahmed Shah

PORSHA, NAOGAON: Feroz Ahmed Shah, retired assistant teacher of Nitpur Governement School and College and maternal uncle of Porsha Upazila Parishad Chairman Principal Shah Manzur Morshed Chowdhury, died of old-age complications at his residence on Monday morning. He was 85.

His namaz-e-janaza was held at Marcus Mosque after Johr prayers on Monday.

Later on, he was buried at a graveyard in the area.

He left behind one son, three daughters, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

Hatem Ali

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: Freedom Fighter (FF) Hatem Ali of Bagatipara Upazila in the district died of old-age complications at his son's house in Rajshahi on Saturday night. He was 74. His namaz-e-janaza was held on Chithalia Dwimukhi High School Field in Bagatipara Upazila at 11am on Sunday.

Later on, he was buried with state honour at a graveyard in Chithalia Village.

FF Hatem Ali left behind his wife, three sons, one daughter and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

He was a retired officer of Sonali Bank.