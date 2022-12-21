Video
Home Countryside

Two found dead in Dinajpur, Jhenidah

Published : Wednesday, 21 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Our Correspondents

Two people including a woman have been found in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Jhenidah, on Monday and Tuesday.
DINAJPUR: Police recovered the body of a van-puller from a canal in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Taslim Uddin, 35, son of Nurul Islam, a resident of Chandahar Para area under Komolpur Union.
It was learnt that Taslim was a drug addict. However, he went to a waz mahfil in Vondapara area on Monday night, but did not return the house.
Later on, locals spotted his body in a canal on Tuesday morning and informed the matter to police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The law enforcers also found a bottle of local liquor beside the body of Taslim.
Police suspect that Taslim might fall into the water as he was in drunken condition.
Kotwali Police Station (PS) Inspector Golam Mawla confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.
JHENIDAH: Police recovered the hanging body of a woman from her residence in Harinakundu Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Sona Bhanu, 41, wife of Atiar Rahman, a resident of Mandia Village.
Police sources said locals spotted the body of the woman hanging from the ceiling of a room in her house in the afternoon and informed the matter to police.
Being informed, police have recovered the body and sent it to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.


Two found dead in Dinajpur, Jhenidah
