Bir Muktijoddha policemen honoured in Kishoreganj

KISHOREGANJ, Dec 20: A total of 35 Bir Muktijoddha policemen in the district were accorded reception marking the glorious Victory Day on Sunday afternoon.

The reception function was held on Kishoreganj Police Lines drill seed.

It was presided over by Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Rusell Sheikh.

DMP Detective Branch (DB) Chief Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad, Zilla Parishad Chairman Bir Muktijoddha Md Zillur Rahman, District Awami League (AL) General Secretary (GS) Bir Muktijoddha Advocate M.A Afzol, Kishoreganj Municipality Mayor Md Parvez Mia, former Muktijoddha commander Md Asad Ullah, Govt Gurudayal College Principle Jamalur Rahman, and CID District SP Syed Farhad were present as guests of honour.

Among others, District Mahila AL GS Bilkis Begum, District Puja Udjapon Committee President Advocate Bhupendra Bhowmik Dolon, Journalist Saiful Hoque Mollah Dulu, and Boulai UP Chairman Md Awlad Hossain spoke on the occasion.

Additional SP (Admin) Mostak Sarker conducted the function.

Later on, these 35 Bir Muktijoddha policemen were given mementos and gifts.















