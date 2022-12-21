Tiger census begins in Sundarban Jan 1

KHULNA, Dec 20: Tiger census by using camera trapping method in the Sundarban in the district will begin from January 1 in 2023, five years after the last census.

The Department of Forest (DoF) is expected to publish the census result in June 2024.

According to the DoF, the census is going to be carried out by surveying rivers and creeks, and by looking for footprints of tigers.

On December 15, the DoF began creeks and rivers surveying in the Sundarbans under the 'Sundarban Tiger Conservation Project', said Dr Abu Naser Mohsin Hossain, divisional forest officer (DFO) of the Sundarbans West Division, and project director (PD) of Tiger Conservation Project, on Wednesday.

A total of 665 cameras to be installed in both East and West Sundarban, and in each point, two cameras will be installed, he added.

Tigers and other animals' pictures will be captured through the cameras, he further said. Later on, these will be analysed by forest experts by using advanced technology, the DFO maintained.

According to the latest survey-2018, there are 114 tigers in the Sundarbans in Bangladesh, which was 106 in 2015, and 404 in 2004, according to surveys.

Currently, the number of tigers might have increased, he said, quoting tourists' observations who returned from the Sundarbans recently.

Md Belayet Hossain, DFO of Sundarban East Division, told The Daily Observer, survey and camera trappings will continue for the next three months; later on, in November 2023, a similar survey will be conducted. "We will be able to announce the results by June 2024," he added.

DoF sources said, Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change approved a project titled 'Sundarban Tiger Conservation Project' on March 23 this year. The cost of the project was estimated at Tk 35 crore 93 lakh 80 thousand. The project period was set from April this year to March 2025. The project has two parts - tiger census and tiger conservation.

The work was supposed to start from October this year. But due to global economic recession, the project was late in securing fund. Later on, by mid-October, the Planning Commission released Tk 3 crore 24 lakh and 36 thousand for the tiger census as part of the project.

Currently 3,840 tigers survive in nature in 13 countries of the world.











