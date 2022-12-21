Two females among three ‘commit suicide’

Three people including a housewife and a schoolgirl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Laxmipur, Noakhali and Patuakhali, in two days.

LAXMIPUR: A woman has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The incident took place in Chandraganj Bazar area in the upazila at noon.

Deceased Rehana Akhter, 30, was the wife of Nasir Uddin. She along with her husband and three children lived in a rented house in the area.

The deceased's husband Nasir Uddin said Rehana was found hanging with a scarf from a window grill in the house at noon.

The family members rescued her and rushed to a local doctor, where Rehana Akhter was declared dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandraganj Police Station (PS) Tahidul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.

NOAKHALI: A man has reportedly committed suicide in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Md Shahabuddin, 50, son of late Abul Kashem, a resident of Ward No. 3 Charlatia Panch Bigha area under Hatiya Municipality.

Local sources said Shahabuddin had been suffering for stomach pain for long.

However, he consumed poison at a fish hatchery next to his house at around 4am as the man could bear the stomach pain anymore.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Hatiya Upazila Health Complex,.

Later on, Shahabuddin died at around 6am while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: A schoolgirl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Sumaiya, 12, daughter of Mosharef Padya, a resident of Ward No. 7 Purba Alipura Village under Alipura Union in the upazila. She was a seventh grader at a local school.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Sumaiya had lost a silver ornament. Following this, her mother scolded her.

As a sequel to it, Sumaiya hanged herself from the ceiling of the cow-shed in the house in the evening out of huff with her mother.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Dashmina Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr Abida Nasrin Jitu declared the girl dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Dashmina PS in this regard.

Dashmina PS OC Md Mehedi Hasan confirmed the incident.











