Wednesday, 21 December, 2022, 3:40 AM
Home Countryside

Poor people get blankets in districts

Published : Wednesday, 21 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Our Correspondents

Blankets were distributed among over 600 cold-hit poor and destitute people in two districts- Gopalganj and Rajshahi, in two days.
GOPALGANJ: Blankets were distributed among 300 helpless people in the district town on Saturday.
Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner Kazi Mahbubul Alam handed over these blankets to the poor people in the town at night.
Additional DC (Education and ICT) AKM Hedayetul Islam, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohsin Uddin, and Municipal Councillor Shafiqur Rahman Shukti, among others, were also present during the distribution.
RAJSHAHI: Cold-hit destitute people in Godagari Upazila of the district have been given 300 blankets.
Ayesha Akhtar Dalia, a social activist, distributed the blankets to the needy people in the upazila on Friday in collaboration with 'People's Rokeya Foundation' and 'Arshad Ali Memorial College'.
A total of 80 meritorious students who obtained GPA-5 in this year's SSC and equivalent examinations were also facilitated.
On the occasion of the great Victory Day on Friday morning, Dalia did these social activities in Digram and Ghanshyampur areas of Binodpur and Mohanpur unions in the upazila.


