Science Fair held at Kamalganj

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Dec 20: Science Fair-2022 and seventh Science Olympiad were held in Kamalganj Upazila of the district with the theme of 'Prevention of Wastage of Electricity and Water' on the occasion of the 44th National Science and Technology Week on Monday.

The upazila administration arranged the programme.

Kamalganj Upazila Parishad Chairman Freedom Fighter Professor Md Rafiqur Rahman was present as the chief guest in the event with Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sifat Uddin in the chair.

Upazila Parishad Female Vice-Chairman Bilkis Begum and Secondary Education Officer Samsun Nahar Parveen attended the programme as special guests.

Kamalganj Press Club Vice-president Shabbir Elahi, teacher Farid Ahmad and student Ashfaq Ahmad, among others, also spoke at the programme conducted by teacher Moshahid Ali. About 16 educational institutions of the upazila participated in the fair.

















