Two men murdered in Gaibandha, Narsingdi

Two men have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Gaibandha and Narsingdi, in three days.

SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: A cattle thief was beaten to death by angry mob in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Habizar Rahman, 45, a resident of Chakmamrozpur Village in Sadar Upazila of the district. He was a listed cattle thief.

Quoting locals, Damodarpur Union Parishad (UP) Member Abdur Rahim said a group of thieves intruded the house of Nuru Mia, son of late Gafur Mia, in Dakshin Bhangamor Village at around 2:30am to steal cattle.

Sensing the matter, the villagers chased the thieves. At one stage, they caught Habizar and started beating him mercilessly, leaving the man critically injured.

On Tuesday morning, he was taken to Sadullapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the UP member added.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: A man was shot to death by his rivals in Raipura Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Haidu alias Sabuj, 23, son of Hanif Mia, a resident of Chanderkandi Village under Banshgari Union in the upazila.

Local sources said former UP chairman Ashraful Haque and incumbent chairman Zakir Hasan Ratul were at loggerheads over establishing supremacy in the area for long.

On November 16, the dispute in between them was settled in presence with Raziuddin Ahmed Raju, MP, Raipura Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Azgar Hossain and Additional Superintend of Police in Raipura Circle Satyajit Kumar Ghosh.

The rivals stood against each other even after the settlement.

Following this, Sabuj, a supporter of incumbent UP chairman Zakir Hossain Ratul, was shot the death by the people of former chairman Ashraful Haque on the Banshgari-Mirzachar road at around 3pm on Sunday.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Raipura Police Station Gobinda Sarker said he knows nothing about the murder incident.

However, the situation in the area is under control, the OC added.













