Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 December, 2022, 3:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two men murdered in Gaibandha, Narsingdi

Published : Wednesday, 21 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondents

Two men have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Gaibandha and Narsingdi, in three days.
SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: A cattle thief was beaten to death by angry mob in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Habizar Rahman, 45, a resident of Chakmamrozpur Village in Sadar Upazila of the district. He was a listed cattle thief.
Quoting locals, Damodarpur Union Parishad (UP) Member Abdur Rahim said a group of thieves intruded the house of Nuru Mia, son of late Gafur Mia, in Dakshin Bhangamor Village at around 2:30am to steal cattle.
Sensing the matter, the villagers chased the thieves. At one stage, they caught Habizar and started beating him mercilessly, leaving the man critically injured.
On Tuesday morning, he was taken to Sadullapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the UP member added.
RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: A man was shot to death by his rivals in Raipura Upazila of the district on Sunday      afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Haidu alias Sabuj, 23, son of Hanif Mia, a resident of Chanderkandi Village under Banshgari Union in the upazila.
Local sources said former UP chairman Ashraful Haque and incumbent chairman Zakir Hasan Ratul were at loggerheads over establishing supremacy in the area for long.
On November 16, the dispute in between them was settled in presence with Raziuddin Ahmed Raju, MP, Raipura Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Azgar Hossain and Additional Superintend of Police in Raipura Circle Satyajit Kumar Ghosh.  
The rivals stood against each other even after the settlement.
Following this, Sabuj, a supporter of incumbent UP chairman Zakir Hossain Ratul, was shot the death by the people of former chairman Ashraful Haque on the Banshgari-Mirzachar road at around 3pm on Sunday.  
Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Raipura Police Station Gobinda Sarker said he knows nothing about the murder incident.  
However, the situation in the area is under control, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Two found dead in Dinajpur, Jhenidah
Marie Stopes Bangladesh held a view-exchange meeting with journalists in Gazipur Press Club
Bir Muktijoddha policemen honoured in Kishoreganj
Tiger census begins in Sundarban Jan 1
Two females among three ‘commit suicide’
Poor people get blankets in districts
Science Fair held at Kamalganj


Latest News
Russia committed to not interfering in Bangladesh’s internal affairs: Embassy
Man beaten to death over ‘theft charge’ in Gaibandha
Salimullah Medical's cashier arrested for embezzling Tk 2.5 cr
India is Bangladesh’s great friend and business partner: Commerce Minister
2nd Div Football: Saif SC Youth team emerge champions
From Djokovic deportation to Messi magic: Top 10 sports stories of 2022
Saddam, Inan made BCL president, gen secy
Pakistani raid kills all Taliban hostage-takers, officials say
Moroccans to welcome home history-making World Cup team
Sylhet tea workers bring out torch procession demanding dues
Most Read News
The world fears a new China COVID wave
Nation never wants a repeat of Pilkhana tragedy: PM to BGB personnel
Brazil still ranked FIFA's No 1 despite Argentina winning the World Cup
4th dose of COVID vaccination starts across country
Ballon D'or winner Benzema ends France career
World Cup champion Argentina returns home to a jubilant Buenos Aires
Bangladesh embassy in Rome awards top remittance senders
BNP’s 27-point outline is ridiculous: Quader
‘US gives suggestions as we have good ties,’ says Momen
Man beaten to death over ‘theft charge’ in Gaibandha
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft