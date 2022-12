Manoranjan Shill Gopal, MP, as the chief guest, inaugurating the two-day-long Science Fair

















Manoranjan Shill Gopal, MP, as the chief guest, inaugurating the two-day-long Science Fair on the Kaharole Upazila Parishad premises in Dinajpur on Tuesday on the occasion of the 44th National Science and Technology Week. Kaharole UNO Md Naeem Hasan Khan presided over the programme while Upazila Parishad Female Vice-Chairman Mousumi Akhter was present as the special guest. photo: observer