Elephant kills youth in Cox’s Bazar

COX'S BAZAR, Dec 20: A young man was killed after being attacked by a wild elephant in Chakaria Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Saiful Islam, 40, a resident of Kaiarbil area.

According to local sources, Saiful Islam was attacked by a wild elephant in Kaiarbil area of the upazila at around 9:30 pm on Sunday, which left him dead on the spot.

On information, Forest Department personnel recovered the body from the scene.

Nalbila Forest Bit Station Officer Abani Kumar Roy confirmed the incident, adding that the body was handed over to the deceased's family members after completion of formalities.













