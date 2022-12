You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

MPA Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa inaugurating the Dental Unit at Mongla Port Hospital on Tuesday. Member (Harbour and Marin) Md Abdul Wadud Tarafder, Director (Administration) Md Shahinur Alam, and Chief Medical Officer Dr Md Abdul Hamid were present at that time. photo: observer

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.E-mail: [email protected] [email protected] , For Online Edition: [email protected]