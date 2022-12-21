Road mishaps claim seven lives in six districts

Seven people have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in six districts- Laxmipur, Noakhali, Tangail, Chattogram, Gopalganj and Cumilla, in three days.

RAMGATI, LAXMIPUR: Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in Ramgati Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Alauddin, 25, son of Shahabuddin, and Ali Akbar, 27, son of Nurul Islam. Both of them were residents of Ward No. 1 area under Char Poragachha Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said two motorcycles were collided head-on near Hossain Market in Harun Bazar of the union at around 6am due to dense fog. The accident left both the motorcyclists dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's family members without autopsies as per their request.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ramgati Police Station (PS) Md Alamgir Hossain confirmed the incident.

NOAKHALI: A man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Arif Hossain Joy, 40, son of Abu Hossain, a resident of Ward No. 3 Char Mahiuddin Village under Char Jublee Union in the upazila. He was the owner of a shop, named 'Anik Computer', at Bhuiyarhat Bazar.

The injured person is Achin Marma. He was a police constable posted at Char Jabbar Police Outpost in Subarnachar Upazila.

Police and local sources said Joy along with his friend Achin Marma was going to Char Jabbar Police Outpost from Maijdi at night riding by a motorcycle. On the way, a Sonapur-bound goods-laden lorry coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle in Ansar Companyr Doroja area on the Chairman Ghat to Sonapur road in the upazila at around 9pm, which left Joy and Achin seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Joy dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, locals have seized the killer lorry, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Sudharam PS OC Md Anwarul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

TANGAIL: An auto-rickshaw driver was killed and a passenger injured after being hit by a bus in Dhanbari Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Aziz, 58, son of late Mayez Uddin, a resident of Aralia Village under Golabari Union in Madhupur Upazila of the district.

The identity of the injured person could be known immediately.

Local sources said a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Binimoy Paribahan' hit an auto-rickshaw from the behind in Baghil Bus Stand area under Dhanbari Upazila in the evening, leaving the auto-rickshaw driver dead on the spot and a passenger critically injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Locals rescued the injured person and rushed him to Madhupur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

However, the law enforcers have seized the bus.

A case was filed against the driver with Dhanbari PS in this connection.

Dhanbari PS OC HM Jasim Uddin confirmed the incident.

CHATTOGRAM: A trader was killed after being hit by a car in Mirsharai Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Though the name of the deceased could not be known but locals identified him as a resident of Kumira Joramotol area under Sitakunda Upazila.

Local sources said the deceased used to sell fish in many markets. On Monday afternoon, a private car hit him while he was crossing a road at Mirsharai, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Jorarganj Highway Police Outpost Sub-Inspector (SI) confirmed the incident.

GOPALGANJ: An Imam was killed after being hit by a private car on the Dhaka-Khulna highway under Kashiani Upazila in the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Hedayet Ullah, 20, son of Enayet Ullah, a resident of Domrakandi Village under Mahmudpur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said a private car hit his motorcycle while Hedayet was going to Bhatiapara on the bike, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Bhatiapara Highway Police Outpost OC Abu Naim Muzammel Haque confirmed the incident.

CUMILLA: A teenage boy was killed after being hit by a motorcycle while celebrating Argentina's win on the Cumilla-Noakhali regional highway under Monoharganj Upazila in the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Shawon Mia, 10, son of Milon Mia, a resident of Khila Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a speedy motorcycle hit him Shawon when he was celebrating the Argentina's win after the FIFA World Cup-2022 final match on the regional highway at night, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Laksham Highway PS SI Faruk Hossain confirmed the incident.













