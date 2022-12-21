India supports termination of Iran's nuclear policy at UN

NEW YORK, Dec 20: India supports full and effective implementation of resolution 2231, which terminates United Nations resolution on Iran's nuclear policy, and encouraged the concerned parties to continue dialogue and diplomacy towards an early resolution of differences and return to full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

While addressing the UN Security Council's meeting on non-proliferation, India's permanant representative Ruchira Kamboj said, "India supports the full and effective implementation of resolution 2231 and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). We encourage the concerned parties to continue dialogue and diplomacy towards an early resolution of differences and return to full implementation of the JCPOA."

According to UN, the resolution 2231 (2015) provides for the termination of the provisions of previous Security Council resolutions on the Iranian nuclear issue and establishes specific restrictions that apply to all States without exception, according to the statement released by UN.

Kamboj said, "India values the efforts of the IAEA to implement the Agency's verification and monitoring mandate. We take note of the recent reports of the Agency, which were also considered at the IAEA Board of Governors meeting recently." -ANI

