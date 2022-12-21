Video
Home Foreign News

UK nurses stage new walkout over pay

Published : Wednesday, 21 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, Dec 20: UK nurses on Tuesday staged a second one-day strike amid an increasingly acrimonious fight with the government for better wages and warnings that patient safety could be jeopardised.
Up to 100,000 members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland walked out for the first time in the union's 106-year history last Thursday.
They want an above-inflation pay increase to make up for years of real-terms salary cuts, but the government insists it cannot afford anything above a roughly 4-5 percent rise.
On the picket line outside a central London hospital opposite parliament, Mamta Pun, 25, said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's stance on the pay dispute was "a slap in the face for all healthcare staff, the general public and patients".
The intensive care nurse at the St Thomas' Hospital, where former premier Boris Johnson was treated in intensive care for Covid-19, said she and her colleagues finished shifts "anxious, scared, terrified" because of their workload.
Outside Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool, northwest England, Suni George, 45, said his pay had hardly changed in his 17 years as a nurse.
"We get a lot of tax so even when the annual income looks like it's gone up, we don't have more money," he said.
The striking nurses are among growing numbers of UK public and private sector workers taking industrial action over pay and working conditions, as they grapple with a cost-of-living crisis worsened by decades-high inflation.    -AFP








