US flies bombers, stealth jets as Kim's sister threatens

SEOUL, Dec 20: The United States flew nuclear-capable bombers and advanced stealth jets in a show of force against North Korea on Tuesday, as the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un derided doubts about her country's military and threatened a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile test.

The deployment of the US B-52 bombers and the F-22 stealth fighter jets for joint drills with South Korean warplanes was part of an agreement to protect South Korea with all available means, including nuclear, South Korea's Defense Ministry said.

The drills, which also included F-35 and F-15 fighter jets from South Korea, took place in the waters southwest of Jeju island, the ministry said. The US F-22 jets were deployed in South Korea for the first time in four years and will stay throughout this week for training with South Korean forces, it said.

The drills were held after North Korea claimed to have launched a test satellite for the development of its first military spy satellite, and tested a solid-fueled motor to be used on a more mobile intercontinental ballistic missile in the past several days.

North Korea already has fired a record number of missiles this year as a warning over the previous US-South Korea military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal. There are concerns it may react to the latest aerial training by the allies with a new round of missile tests.

Earlier Tuesday, Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, used a slew of derisive terms - such as "malicious disparaging," "rubbish" and "dog barking" - when she dismissed the outside assessments that cast doubt on North Korea's spy satellite development and long-range missiles.

North Korea said its rocket launches Sunday were tests of systems for its first military reconnaissance satellite and released two low-resolution photos of South Korean cities as viewed from space. Some civilian experts in South Korea and elsewhere said the photos were too crude for a surveillance purpose and that the launches were likely a cover for North Korea's missile technology. South Korea's military maintained North Korea fired two medium-range ballistic missiles.

Kim Yo Jong said the test satellite carried a commercial camera because there was no reason to use an expensive, high-resolution camera for a single-shot test. She said North Korea used two old missiles as space launch vehicles.

"Didn't they think their assessments are too inadequate and imprudent as they commented on our satellite development capability and related preparations only with two photos that we've published in our newspaper," Kim Yo Jong, a senior ruling Workers' Party official, said in a statement carried in state media.

A spy satellite was among several high-tech weapons systems that Kim Jong Un has vowed to acquire to better cope with what he called US hostility. Other weapons Kim wants to build are multi-warhead missiles, solid-fueled long-range missiles, underwater-launched nuclear missiles, nuclear-powered submarines and hypersonic missiles. Some experts say North Korea would eventually use such modern weapons systems and an enlarged nuclear arsenal to pressure the US to win sanctions relief and other concessions.

Kim's sister dismissed the South Korean government's assessment that North Korea still has key remaining technological hurdles to overcome for functioning ICBMs that can reach the US mainland - such as the ability to protect its warheads from the harsh conditions of atmospheric reentry.

Kim Yo Jong questioned how North Korea could have received data from warheads until they landed at targeted areas in the ocean in previous launches if the country truly lacked reentry technology.

"I think it's better for them to stop talking nonsense, behave carefully and think twice," she said.

Whether North Korea has a reliable arsenal of nuclear-armed missiles is a source of debate. But North Korea has repeatedly argued its tests of missiles capable of reaching the US and its allies have confirmed warheads can survive atmospheric reentry and other challenges.

All of North Korea's ICBM tests have been performed at a steep angle to avoid neighboring countries. Some experts have said without the standard-trajectory launch of ICBMs, the reliability of North Korean weapons cannot be guaranteed. -AP













