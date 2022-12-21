Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 December, 2022, 3:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

UN chief Guterres believes Ukraine-Russia war 'will go on'

Published : Wednesday, 21 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 20: UN chief Antonio Guterres said Monday he was pessimistic that Russia's war in Ukraine would end soon but he hoped it would be over by the end of next year.
"I am not optimistic about the possibility of effective peace talks in the immediate future," he told reporters during his annual end-of-year press conference in New York.
It is ten months since Russia invaded its neighbor in late February.
On Monday, Russia launched a swarm of attack drones at critical infrastructure in Kyiv as the war showed no signs of relenting.
"I do believe that the military confrontation will go on," the United Nations secretary-general said at the world body's headquarters.
"I think we will have still to wait (for) a moment in which serious negotiations for peace will be possible. I don't see them in the immediate horizon," he added.
After several rounds of peace talks between delegations early in the conflict, negotiations quickly stalled.
Ukraine has said Russia would need to completely remove its forces for talks to take place.
Last month, a top Ukrainian official said any discussions not based on Ukraine's internationally recognized borders are "not acceptable."
Guterres said he "strongly" hoped that peace could be reached in 2023.
He cited "the consequences" for Ukraine's people, Russian society and the global economy, which is battling high food and energy prices as a result of the war, if a deal is not found.
"All these are reasons for us to do everything possible to make a peace solution happen before the end of 2023," Guterres said.
Over the course of an hour, Guterres answered questions on a host of subjects, including on peace in the Middle East, North Korean missiles and the dire situation in Mali.
He described the Iranian regime's crackdown of women-led protests as "totally unacceptable."
"We are witnessing massive violations of human rights that we strongly condemn," Guterres said.     -AFP








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India supports termination of Iran's nuclear policy at UN
All hostages freed and captors killed as Pakistan police siege ends
China's crematoriums 'packed' as Covid cases soar
Healthcare workers hold placards at a picket line outside St Thomas'
UK nurses stage new walkout over pay
US flies bombers, stealth jets as Kim's sister threatens
UN chief Guterres believes Ukraine-Russia war 'will go on'
French President Emmanuel Macron, Iraq's Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani


Latest News
Russia committed to not interfering in Bangladesh’s internal affairs: Embassy
Man beaten to death over ‘theft charge’ in Gaibandha
Salimullah Medical's cashier arrested for embezzling Tk 2.5 cr
India is Bangladesh’s great friend and business partner: Commerce Minister
2nd Div Football: Saif SC Youth team emerge champions
From Djokovic deportation to Messi magic: Top 10 sports stories of 2022
Saddam, Inan made BCL president, gen secy
Pakistani raid kills all Taliban hostage-takers, officials say
Moroccans to welcome home history-making World Cup team
Sylhet tea workers bring out torch procession demanding dues
Most Read News
The world fears a new China COVID wave
Nation never wants a repeat of Pilkhana tragedy: PM to BGB personnel
Brazil still ranked FIFA's No 1 despite Argentina winning the World Cup
4th dose of COVID vaccination starts across country
Ballon D'or winner Benzema ends France career
World Cup champion Argentina returns home to a jubilant Buenos Aires
Bangladesh embassy in Rome awards top remittance senders
BNP’s 27-point outline is ridiculous: Quader
‘US gives suggestions as we have good ties,’ says Momen
Man beaten to death over ‘theft charge’ in Gaibandha
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft