French President Emmanuel Macron, Iraq's Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani

(Front L to R) French President Emmanuel Macron, Iraq's Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani, Jordan's King Abdullah, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein, the ruler of the UAE's Emirate of Ras al-Khaimah Sheikh Saud bin Saqr al-Qasimi, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud; along with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell (Behind L), Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit (2nd-L), Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (Behind 5th-L), and other dignitaries pose together in a family photo at the start of the "Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership" in Sweimeh by the Dead Sea shore in central-west Jordan on December 20. photo : AFP